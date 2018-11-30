







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.11.2018 / 15:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

ISIN:

DE000A2NBP07





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 43,689 subscription rights in the context of a subscription rights capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



