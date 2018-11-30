DGAP-DD: VTG Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.11.2018 / 16:11



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Kleeberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VTG Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900LHT0GUDPEV3546 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTG9999


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares (Tendering of shares into the takeover offer of Warwick GmbH)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
53.00 EUR 3197596.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.00 EUR 3197596.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Nagelsweg 34

20097 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.vtg.de





 
