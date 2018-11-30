







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.11.2018 / 16:17







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Heiko

Last name(s):

Fischer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VTG Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900LHT0GUDPEV3546



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000VTG9999





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares (Tendering of shares into the takeover offer of Warwick GmbH)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.00 EUR





4735073.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.00 EUR





4735073.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-30; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



