DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit extends term of office of Management Board member Dr Gabriel Schor





30.11.2018 / 17:49







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ProCredit extends term of office of Management Board member Dr Gabriel Schor





Frankfurt am Main, 30 November 2018 - At its meeting on 12 November 2018, the Supervisory Board of ProCredit General Partner AG decided unanimously to extend the term of office of Dr Gabriel Schor (66) as a member of the Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG until 31 December 2019. His current term was set to expire at the end of this year. As its managing general partner, ProCredit General Partner AG is responsible for the management of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA.



Dr Gabriel Schor has been a member of the Management Board since 2004 and is responsible for Finance and Controlling, Group Supervision, Treasury and Funding. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of ProCredit Bank Ecuador and ProCredit Bank Germany.

Contact:



Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding



Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138, e-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to ProCredit"s operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising the investment vehicles for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. Further information is available on our website: www.procredit-holding.com