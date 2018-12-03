DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde plc Completes Divestiture of Praxair"s European Businesses
2018. december 03., hétfő, 14:07
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Merger
Linde plc Completes Divestiture of Praxair"s European Businesses
The assets divested include Praxair"s industrial gases businesses in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom and include approximately 2,600 employees. The divested businesses generated annual sales of approximately 1.3 billion euros in 2017.
