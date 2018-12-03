DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





03.12.2018 / 16:14





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.



Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District



266101 Qingdao



China





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

29 Nov 2018



3. New total number of voting rights:

6368416700







03.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

