1. Details of issuer


Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.

Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District

266101 Qingdao

China

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 29 Nov 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

6368416700














Language: English
Company: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.

Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District

266101 Qingdao

China
Internet: www.haier.net





 
