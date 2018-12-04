DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019

German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-ag-2018

English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-company-2018



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019

German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht-konzern-2018

English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/annual-report-group-2018



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019

German: https://www.munichre.com/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2019

English: https://www.munichre.com/financial-reports/half-year-financial-report-2019

