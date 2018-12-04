DGAP-News: PNE Group acquires MEB Safety Services
2018. december 04.
DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Corporate News
The PNE Group acquires MEB Safety Services
- Expansion of the range of services in accordance with the Scale Up Strategy
- Proven team is taken over completely
Cuxhaven, December 4, 2018 - The wind farm management company energy consult GmbH, which is part of the PNE Group, has now taken over MEB Services GmbH as a wholly-owned subsidiary. All 18 employees will continue to be employed.
The PNE Group is thus further expanding its services around the operation of wind power turbines and wind farms in line with its Scale Up strategy.
MEB Safety Services GmbH is a leading company in the field of safety technology for wind energy and industrial plants. Apart from special services for platform access systems, cranes, ascending aids and service lifts, the company offers training courses on personal safety at work. In addition, MEB Safety Services GmbH also trades in safety technology components.
energy consult has specialised in activities for special components, substations in wind power turbines, safety systems and night-time lighting systems, but also carries out specialist checks in the fields of grid protection and expert tests.
energy consult will expand its service portfolio as a result of the takeover. This means that, in future, it will offer an even greater range of all services along the value chain regarding the operational business of wind farms.
"I am looking forward to expanding our business model in line with the "Scale Up" strategy and to the know-how of our highly qualified new employees," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "This enables us to offer an increasingly growing range of products and services, from the purchase of projects, project development for and with partners and the operation of wind farms through to their repowering."
The future management team of MEB Safety Services GmbH consists of the managing directors Henning Wegner and Malte Mehrtens, as well as the former shareholders of MEB, Fritz Mahrholz and Dr. Marco Büntzow as authorized signatories.
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|04721 / 718 - 06
|04721 / 718 - 200
|info@pne-ag.com
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
754099 04.12.2018
