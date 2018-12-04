DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Corporate News

The PNE Group acquires MEB Safety Services

- Expansion of the range of services in accordance with the Scale Up Strategy

- Proven team is taken over completely

Cuxhaven, December 4, 2018 - The wind farm management company energy consult GmbH, which is part of the PNE Group, has now taken over MEB Services GmbH as a wholly-owned subsidiary. All 18 employees will continue to be employed.

The PNE Group is thus further expanding its services around the operation of wind power turbines and wind farms in line with its Scale Up strategy.

MEB Safety Services GmbH is a leading company in the field of safety technology for wind energy and industrial plants. Apart from special services for platform access systems, cranes, ascending aids and service lifts, the company offers training courses on personal safety at work. In addition, MEB Safety Services GmbH also trades in safety technology components.

energy consult has specialised in activities for special components, substations in wind power turbines, safety systems and night-time lighting systems, but also carries out specialist checks in the fields of grid protection and expert tests.

energy consult will expand its service portfolio as a result of the takeover. This means that, in future, it will offer an even greater range of all services along the value chain regarding the operational business of wind farms.

"I am looking forward to expanding our business model in line with the "Scale Up" strategy and to the know-how of our highly qualified new employees," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "This enables us to offer an increasingly growing range of products and services, from the purchase of projects, project development for and with partners and the operation of wind farms through to their repowering."

The future management team of MEB Safety Services GmbH consists of the managing directors Henning Wegner and Malte Mehrtens, as well as the former shareholders of MEB, Fritz Mahrholz and Dr. Marco Büntzow as authorized signatories.

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company"s range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

