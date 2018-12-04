DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.12.2018 / 09:42



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stella A.
Last name(s): Ahlers
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ahlers AG


b) LEI

529900W4D172NXB8WQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005009740


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.25 EUR 9750.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.2500 EUR 9750.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG

Elverdisser Straße 313

32052 Herford

Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com





 
