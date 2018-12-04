DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 23/08/2018, 17:06 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE


Correction of a release from 23/08/2018, 17:06 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


04.12.2018 / 11:11


Correction of a publication dated 23.08.2018



1. Details of issuer


RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 23.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

51612482














Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
