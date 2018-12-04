DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 33rd Interim Announcement

Herzogenaurach, December 4, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 33rd Interim Announcement

In the period from November 26, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018,
adidas AG bought back a total of 303,611 shares of adidas AG within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21,
2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within
the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
November 26, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average

shares bought backstock market price (EUR)1)

(number)
November 26, 20183,000200.7658
November 27, 201825,340198.9350
November 28, 201846,220198.9011
November 29, 201850,051198.3226
November 30, 2018179,000195.1685
In total303,611196.6264











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 4,899,183 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
