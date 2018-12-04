DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 33rd Interim Announcement





Herzogenaurach, December 4, 2018



In the period from November 26, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018,

adidas AG bought back a total of 303,611 shares of adidas AG within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21,

2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within

the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

November 26, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price (EUR)1)



(number)



November 26, 2018

3,000

200.7658

November 27, 2018

25,340

198.9350

November 28, 2018

46,220

198.9011

November 29, 2018

50,051

198.3226

November 30, 2018

179,000

195.1685

In total

303,611

196.6264



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 4,899,183 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, December 4, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

