2018. december 04., kedd, 16:22
Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
04.12.2018 / 16:22
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
|
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Logwin AG
|
|
|
|
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
|Name: Stefan Quandt
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Germany, Bad Homburg
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
DELTON Logistics S.à r.l
|
|
|
|
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|30/11/2018
|
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
87.14
0.00
87.14
2,884,395
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
66.80
|
66.80
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)
|LU1618151879
|
| 2,513,380
|
| 87.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
2,513,380
87.14
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration datex
|Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|0
| 0.00
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the
Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration datex
|Exercise/ Conversion
Periodxi
|Physical or cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|0
| 0.00
|
|
|
|
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
N°
Namexv
|% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
Total of both
|Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|1
|Stefan Quandt
|87.14
|
| 87.14
|
|2
|DELTON AG
|87.14
|
| 87.14
|1
|3
|DELTON Vermögens- verwaltung AG
|87.14
|
| 87.14
|2
|4
|DELTON Logistics
S.á r.l.
|87.14
|
| 87.14
|3
|
|
|
|
|0,00
|
|
|9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named as of .
|will cease to hold
|% and
|number of voting rights
|
|10. Additional informationxvi:
|DELTON Vermögensverwaltung AG has incorporated DELTON Logistics S.à.r.l. to which it has transferred 2,513,380 shares in Logwin AG.
|Done at
|Luxembourg
|on
|03/12/2018
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|L-6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
754401 04.12.2018
