ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")





NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Logwin AG









2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):







X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Stefan Quandt

City and country of registered office (if applicable):



Germany, Bad Homburg

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



DELTON Logistics S.à r.l











5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

30/11/2018



6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in %



(7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was



crossed or reached



87.14





0.00





87.14







2,884,395

Position of previous notification (if applicable)



66.80













66.80











7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct





(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)

Indirect





(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)

Direct





(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)

Indirect





(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)

LU1618151879



2,513,380



87.14





















SUBTOTAL A



(Direct & Indirect)





2,513,380





87.14



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

N/A































SUBTOTAL B.1

0

0.00



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the



Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion



Periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A





































SUBTOTAL B.2

0

0.00















8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:





(please tick the applicable box)



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii





x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):



N°





Namexv



% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the



notifiable threshold



Total of both



Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)

1

Stefan Quandt

87.14



87.14



2

DELTON AG

87.14



87.14

1

3

DELTON Vermögens- verwaltung AG

87.14



87.14

2

4

DELTON Logistics



S.á r.l.

87.14



87.14

3









0,00





9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named as of .

will cease to hold

% and

number of voting rights



10. Additional informationxvi:

DELTON Vermögensverwaltung AG has incorporated DELTON Logistics S.à.r.l. to which it has transferred 2,513,380 shares in Logwin AG.







Done at

Luxembourg

on

03/12/2018

















































