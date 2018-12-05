







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Florian

Last name(s):

Welz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Subscription rights for the shares of zooplus AG (ISIN: DE0005111702) under the Stock Option Program 2018





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of allocation of stock options under the Stock Option Program 2018





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

148.83 EUR





2604525.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

148.83 EUR





2604525.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



