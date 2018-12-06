DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. december 05., szerda, 18:43





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG


Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.12.2018 / 18:43


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Deutsche Bank AG
Street: Taunusanlage 12
Postal code: 60325
City: Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Nov 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.08 % 10.71 % 13.79 % 2066773131
Previous notification 3.34 % 10.85 % 14.19 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008
63709368 % 3.08 %
Total 63709368 3.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG


























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
at any time 15170116 0.73 %
Right of use over shares
at any time 8102032 0.39 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 21.12.2018 to 16.02.2022
24052880 1.16 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020
124013092 6.0003 %
    Total 171338120 8.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG





































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 15.12.2018 to 18.12.2020
Physical 46340484 2.24 %
Equity Swaps 14.12.2018 to 14.02.2023
Cash 3467323 0.17 %
Long Call Options 23.04.2019
Cash 952 0.00005 %
Equity Futures 21.12.2018
Cash 111967 0.01 %
Short Put Warrants 11.03.2019
Cash 5657 0.0003 %
      Total 49926383 2.42 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




























































































































































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited       %       %       %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.99 % 12.60 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)       %       %       %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

04 Dec 2018














05.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




754853  05.12.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=754853&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum