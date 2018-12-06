DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.12.2018 / 10:50



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Heuser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

In the information as of 5.12.2018 Volume was shown in pieces instead of EUR.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
14.75 EUR 7965 EUR
14.75 EUR 3982.5 EUR
14.70 EUR 7276.5 EUR
14.70 EUR 4116 EUR
14.65 EUR 7720.55 EUR
14.65 EUR 3955.5 EUR
14.65 EUR 4746.6 EUR
14.35 EUR 2152.5 EUR
14.45 EUR 4046 EUR
14.55 EUR 9748.5 EUR
14.55 EUR 11465.4 EUR
15.05 EUR 4063.5 EUR
15.05 EUR 4063.5 EUR
15.05 EUR 8909.6 EUR
15.00 EUR 4050 EUR
15.00 EUR 10530 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.7494 EUR 98791.6500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
