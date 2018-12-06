







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.12.2018 / 10:50







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Martin

Last name(s):

Heuser



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

In the information as of 5.12.2018 Volume was shown in pieces instead of EUR.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Viscom AG





b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007846867





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.75 EUR





7965 EUR



14.75 EUR





3982.5 EUR



14.70 EUR





7276.5 EUR



14.70 EUR





4116 EUR



14.65 EUR





7720.55 EUR



14.65 EUR





3955.5 EUR



14.65 EUR





4746.6 EUR



14.35 EUR





2152.5 EUR



14.45 EUR





4046 EUR



14.55 EUR





9748.5 EUR



14.55 EUR





11465.4 EUR



15.05 EUR





4063.5 EUR



15.05 EUR





4063.5 EUR



15.05 EUR





8909.6 EUR



15.00 EUR





4050 EUR



15.00 EUR





10530 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.7494 EUR





98791.6500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



