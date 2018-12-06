DGAP-News: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Merger





06.12.2018 / 12:15







Press release

Supervisory Board of Linde AG decides on reorganisation of Executive Board with effect from expiry of Hold Separate Order

- Dr Sven Schneider becomes spokesman of the Executive Board

- Eduardo F. Menezes becomes member of the Executive Board, responsible for EMEA

- Bernd Eulitz takes on Americas gases business and Lincare division

- Prof. Dr Belloni will resign from the Executive Board





Munich, 6 December 2018 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Linde AG appointed Dr Sven Schneider spokesman of the company"s Executive Board. Sven Schneider, previously CFO of Linde AG, will take up his new position on the date on which Linde AG"s obligations under the Hold Separate Order of the US Federal Trade Commission cease to apply. Dr Schneider will also act as the company"s labour relations director.

At the same time, Eduardo F. Menezes will be appointed to the Executive Board and will be responsible for the EMEA gases business.

Bernd Eulitz, who is currently responsible for the EMEA gases business on Linde AG"s Executive Board, will take over the Americas gases business and the Lincare business unit when the Hold Separate Order expires.

Prof. Dr Aldo Belloni, Chairman of the Executive Board, will leave the Executive Board of Linde AG when the Hold Separate Order expires.

About The Linde Group



In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 17.113 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com

