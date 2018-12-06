DGAP-News: Linde AG: Supervisory Board of Linde AG decides on reorganisation of Executive Board with effect from expiry of Hold Separate Order
DGAP-News: Linde AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Merger
Press release
Supervisory Board of Linde AG decides on reorganisation of Executive Board with effect from expiry of Hold Separate Order
- Dr Sven Schneider becomes spokesman of the Executive Board
- Eduardo F. Menezes becomes member of the Executive Board, responsible for EMEA
- Bernd Eulitz takes on Americas gases business and Lincare division
- Prof. Dr Belloni will resign from the Executive Board
At the same time, Eduardo F. Menezes will be appointed to the Executive Board and will be responsible for the EMEA gases business.
Bernd Eulitz, who is currently responsible for the EMEA gases business on Linde AG"s Executive Board, will take over the Americas gases business and the Lincare business unit when the Hold Separate Order expires.
Prof. Dr Aldo Belloni, Chairman of the Executive Board, will leave the Executive Board of Linde AG when the Hold Separate Order expires.
