Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2019

German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

English: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

