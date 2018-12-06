DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: DIC Asset AG Group signs agreements with a view to the disposal of a participation of approximately 14% in TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal


DIC Asset AG: DIC Asset AG Group signs agreements with a view to the disposal of a participation of approximately 14% in TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


06-Dec-2018 / 12:50 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DIC Asset AG Group has, after the increase of its own position, signed today with Ouram Holding S.à.r.l. ("Ouram") and Bedrock Group ("Bedrock") agreements with a view to the disposal of shares in TLG IMMOBILIEN AG amounting in the aggregate to 14% for a purchase price which is higher than the current stock exchange price. The total purchase price has magnitude of approximately EUR 376,000,000, the resulting substantial profit goes directly into the balance sheet profit of DIC Asset AG Group. The agreement with Ouram relates to a 6% stake, the agreement with Bedrock to a stake of 8% in TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. Closing of the transactions is expected to take place at the end of the first quarter/beginning of the second quarter 2019 at the latest. The proceeds will be used for the growth of the business of DIC Asset AG.





Contact:

DIC Asset AG

Nina Wittkopf

Head of Investor Relations

Neue Mainzer Str. 20, Maintor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1462

N.Wittkopf@dic-asset.de







Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A1TNJ22, DE000A12T648
WKN: A1X3XX, A1TNJ2, A12T64
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
