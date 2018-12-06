DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christine
Last name(s): Huber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Striebich
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG


b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 13750.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 16225.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
27.50 EUR 29975.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG

Heegbarg 36

22391 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de





 
