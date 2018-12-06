DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

On December 3, 2018, Praxair, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Praxair") and
wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc (the "Company"), completed
the sale of the majority of its businesses in Europe to Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Corporation ("Taiyo"), an affiliate of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Corporation, pursuant to a Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated July 5, 2018,
by and among Praxair, Taiyo and the Company (the "SPA"). The SPA was
entered into as part of the commitments in connection with the merger
control review by the European Commission of the combination of the
businesses of Praxair and Linde Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation
incorporated under the laws of Germany, under the Company (the "Business
Combination"). The Business Combination was completed on October 31, 2018.

On December 6, 2018, the Company filed a related Current Report on Form 8-K
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a
description of the SPA and unaudited pro forma combined financial
information. The full text of this Current Report on Form 8-K is available
on the SEC website under: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/
1707925/000119312518342968/d662261d8k.htm (https://bit.ly/2UixbjT)

On December 6, 2018, the Company filed another Current Report on Form 8-K/A
with the SEC to update a previous filing by the Company to include
unaudited pro forma combined financial information. The full text of this
Current Report on Form 8-K/A is available on the SEC website under:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1707925/000119312518342941/
d643219d8ka.htm (https://bit.ly/2L0hpWq)














