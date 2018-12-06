DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





On December 3, 2018, Praxair, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Praxair") and

wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc (the "Company"), completed

the sale of the majority of its businesses in Europe to Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Corporation ("Taiyo"), an affiliate of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Corporation, pursuant to a Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated July 5, 2018,

by and among Praxair, Taiyo and the Company (the "SPA"). The SPA was

entered into as part of the commitments in connection with the merger

control review by the European Commission of the combination of the

businesses of Praxair and Linde Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation

incorporated under the laws of Germany, under the Company (the "Business

Combination"). The Business Combination was completed on October 31, 2018.



On December 6, 2018, the Company filed a related Current Report on Form 8-K

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a

description of the SPA and unaudited pro forma combined financial

information. The full text of this Current Report on Form 8-K is available

on the SEC website under: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/

1707925/000119312518342968/d662261d8k.htm (https://bit.ly/2UixbjT)



On December 6, 2018, the Company filed another Current Report on Form 8-K/A

with the SEC to update a previous filing by the Company to include

unaudited pro forma combined financial information. The full text of this

Current Report on Form 8-K/A is available on the SEC website under:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1707925/000119312518342941/

d643219d8ka.htm (https://bit.ly/2L0hpWq)

