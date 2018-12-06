DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
2018. december 06., csütörtök, 14:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 06.12.2018
gamigo AG publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
gamigo AG ("gamigo") has issued a senior secured bond loan of EUR 32,000,000 on 11 October 2018, within a total framework amount of EUR 50,000,000, on primarily the Swedish and continental European bond market. The bonds with ISIN SE0011614445 carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 7.75 per cent. per annum (a EURIBOR floor at 0.00 per cent. apply) and matures 11 October 2022.
gamigo has applied for listing of the bonds on the corporate bond list at the regulated market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.
In connection with this, gamigo has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("FI") in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The prospectus will be available on FI"s website (www.fi.se) and on gamigo"s website (www.gamigo.com).
This information is information that gamigo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU) and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:15 CET on 06.12. 2018.
For further information, please contact:
Remco Westermann, CEO
Issuer:
gamigo AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|gamigo AG
|Behringstr. 16b
|22765 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-255
|E-mail:
|ir@gamigo.com
|Internet:
|www.gamigo.ag
|ISIN:
|SE0011614445
|WKN:
|A2NBH2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; Stockholm
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
755177 06-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
