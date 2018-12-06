DGAP-Ad-hoc: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase





06-Dec-2018 / 19:24 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Valletta, December 6, 2018: blockescence plc (ISIN: MT0000580101, WKN: A1JGT0, Symbol: BCK) informs that its Board of Directors has decided to increase the company"s share capital. The Company issues 500,000 new common shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share from its Authorized Capital. These new shares are not yet admitted for trading. In the course of this share issuance, a total of existing 500,000 listed shares have been made available by Bodhivas GmbH to a limited number of European qualified investors at a price of EUR 1.35 per share. Bodhivas has in turn subscribed to the equivalent number of the remaining new shares from the share issuance, according to the Memorandum of Association disapplying the shareholder"s pre-emptive right, at the same issue price, which has resulted in gross proceeds of EUR 675,000 for the Company. As a result, the total number of shares issued increases to 59,850,000 whereby the number of shares admitted to trading remain at 40,800,000. The cash proceeds from the capital increase are to be used for general working capital.

--End of ad-hoc announcement--



For further information please contact:



cometis AG



Maximilian Franz



T: +49 611 205 855-22



E-Mail: investor.relations@blockescence.com

Issuer:



blockescence plc



St. Christopher Street 168



Valletta VLT 1467



Malta



E-mail: info@blockescence.com



Web-Page: www.blockescence.com

About blockescence plc:





blockescence is a strategic investment-holding, that focuses on a buy, build & sell strategy of fast growing companies in consolidating TMT Sectors. The blockescence portfolio companies are growing via acquisitions and organic growth and new technologies are actively used to create USP"s and further efficiency within the portfolio companies. An example is the implementation and roll-out of distributed ledger technology (DLT or blockchain-technology) to create competitive advantages in the Portfolio Companies.

blockescence is based in Valletta (Malta), has subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on XETRA.