Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius expects mid-single digit organic growth in the medium-term, after strong investment year 2019


06-Dec-2018 / 22:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fresenius expects mid-single digit organic growth in the medium-term, after strong investment year 2019

Current Group expectations for FY 2019

Based on the current status of the Group"s budget process and its FY 2018 guidance, Fresenius expects mid-single digit organic sales growth for FY 2019. Group net income1,2, however, is expected to be broadly stable over FY 2018. Fresenius continues to seek both sales growth and efficiency improvement initiatives in order to enhance these expectations.



Current Group expectations

Given its current expectations for FY 2018 and FY 2019, Fresenius now believes its ambitious Group targets for 2020 will not be met.



From 2020 onwards, Fresenius now expects sustainable organic Group sales growth in the mid-single digits. Group net income2,3 is expected to grow organically slightly faster than sales. Upon Fresenius Kabi"s biosimilars business breaking even, Fresenius expects an acceleration of Group earnings growth. Unlike previous mid-term targets, these expectations exclude the effect of small- to medium-sized acquisitions.



Fresenius will announce detailed FY 2019 financial guidance and mid-term targets with the release of its FY 2018 results on February 20, 2019.



1 In constant currency, before special items and effects of IFRS 16, incl. expenses for the further development of the biosimilars business, H1/18 adjusted for divestitures of Care Coordination activities. 2019 including NxStage operating results.
2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
3 Before special items



For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.



(Financial statements according to IFRS)



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board



Bad Homburg v.d.H., December 6, 2018



Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
