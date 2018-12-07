DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius expects mid-single digit organic growth in the medium-term, after strong investment year 2019
2018. december 06., csütörtök, 22:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius expects mid-single digit organic growth in the medium-term, after strong investment year 2019
Current Group expectations
From 2020 onwards, Fresenius now expects sustainable organic Group sales growth in the mid-single digits. Group net income2,3 is expected to grow organically slightly faster than sales. Upon Fresenius Kabi"s biosimilars business breaking even, Fresenius expects an acceleration of Group earnings growth. Unlike previous mid-term targets, these expectations exclude the effect of small- to medium-sized acquisitions.
Fresenius will announce detailed FY 2019 financial guidance and mid-term targets with the release of its FY 2018 results on February 20, 2019.
For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., December 6, 2018
