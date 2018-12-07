







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.12.2018 / 08:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Axel

Last name(s):

Jaeger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

WashTec AG





b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007507501





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

59.20 EUR





7400.00 EUR



59.40 EUR





2970.00 EUR



59.30 EUR





6582.30 EUR



59.50 EUR





833.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

59.2843 EUR





17785.30 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-06; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA, XETR

MIC:

XETR



