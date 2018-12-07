DGAP-PVR: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Correction of a release from 03.12.2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. december 07., péntek, 13:43





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Correction of a release from 03.12.2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


07.12.2018 / 13:43


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Street: Reuterweg 47
Postal code: 60323
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
First admission to trading on a regulated market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Helaba Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt on the Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

VPV Lebensversicherungs-AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

03 Dec 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 16.33 % 0.00 % 16.33 % 12,753,875
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBVD5
2,083,300 % 16.33 %
Total 2,083,300 16.33 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

04 Dec 2018














07.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




755621  07.12.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=755621&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum