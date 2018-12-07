DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces that According to a Presentation Title at an Upcoming Conference, Guselkumab Demonstrates Superior Long-Term Responses to Secukinumab at Week 48 in the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Psoriasis
Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces that According to a Presentation Title at an Upcoming Conference, Guselkumab Demonstrates Superior Long-Term Responses to Secukinumab at Week 48 in the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Psoriasis
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that according to the title of a presentation to be held next Wednesday afternoon CET (December 12, 2018) at the upcoming Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit (ISDS) conference in Vienna, Austria, guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] demonstrates superior long-term responses to secukinumab [Cosentyx(R)] at Week 48 in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis, as results from the ECLIPSE trial. The presentation title has been published online at the website of the ISDS conference (http://www.isds2018.org/scientific-program).
MorphoSys expects that this announcement relates to an upcoming presentation of clinical data from the so called "ECLIPSE" clinical study. The ECLIPSE trial has been conducted by MorphoSys" licensee Janssen, comparing the efficacy of guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] to secukinumab [Cosentyx(R)], for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, at week 48.
MorphoSys notes that except for the presentation title no further information is yet available and that no detailed study results are yet available, ahead of the presentation at the conference expected to be held on December 12, 2018.
Tremfya(R) is a human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen that was generated utilizing MorphoSys" proprietary HuCAL antibody technology. MorphoSys is eligible to certain milestone payments and receives royalties on net sales of Tremfya(R).
Tremfya(R) has been approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and several other countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and in Japan for the treatment of various forms of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and palmoplantar pustulosis. Guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] is currently being investigated in clinical studies in several indications, including the phase 3 ECLIPSE trial evaluating the efficacy of guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] compared with secukinumab [Cosentyx(R)] for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe psoriasis.
