DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Delaware Supreme Court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn
2018. december 07., péntek, 18:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Delaware Supreme Court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn
Fresenius terminated the merger agreement due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions. An independent investigation initiated by Fresenius had revealed, among other things, material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations. Akorn responded by suing in the Court of Chancery in Delaware for the consummation of the agreement but Akorn"s law suit had been dismissed by the Court of Chancery of Delaware in the first instance as well as now in the second and last instance before the Delaware Supreme Court.
