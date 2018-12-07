DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group: Adjustment of outlook for the fiscal year 2018
2018. december 07., péntek, 19:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
BASF Group: Adjustment of outlook for the fiscal year 2018
The significant decline in EBIT before special items compared with the prior-year figure is mainly attributable to the Chemicals segment. In particular, isocyanate prices fell more sharply and steam cracker margins were lower than expected. In addition, the low water level of the Rhine River in the fourth quarter of 2018 is expected to lead to negative earnings impacts of up to EUR200 million, higher than previously forecast. In the third quarter of 2018, the negative earnings impact from the low water level of the Rhine could be limited to around EUR50 million.
Furthermore, BASF"s business with the automotive industry has continued to decline since the third quarter of 2018; in particular, demand from customers in China slowed significantly. The trade conflict between the United States and China contributed to this slowdown.
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET, BASF will publish the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2018 and will comment on the figures at the annual press conference for journalists (from 10:30 a.m. CET) and the conference call for analysts and investors (from 2:00 p.m. CET).
Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
Juliana Tischel
Media Relations
+49 621-60-99223
juliana.tischel@basf.com
Contact:
Juliana Tischel
Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 621 60-99223
Mobile: +49 1525 4877914
Email: juliana.tischel@basf.com
Postal Address: BASF SE, COM/C - C100 , 67056 Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany
