DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: European Patent Office announces patent for tinnitus therapy
2018. december 07., péntek, 21:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Patent
Roggwil, December 7, 2018 - Resaphene Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91, has been informed of the announcement of patent grant by the European Patent Office. In a novel procedure involving a combination of Tailor Made-Notched Music Training (TMNMT) and heat therapy, an initial clinical user observation showed an average relief of 54% within 4 weeks in patients with chronic subjective tonal decompensated tinnitus; in individual cases, a decrease of 100 percent (complete disappearance) was noted.
"We identified the heatable in-ear headphones we developed as the key to successful therapy. The next step is an extensive double-blind placebo-controlled study at a large university hospital, "says Anke Rauterkus, CEO of Resaphene Suisse AG.
As part of the highly complex procedure, the project management for patenting was replaced by a long-term experienced project manager by the Board of Directors. This led to a significant shortening of the process. The Board is now expecting the swift completion of the US patent application.
++ About Resaphene Suisse AG
Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technology company founded in 2015 and since 2016 sold under the name Tinniwell a tinnitus therapy device. Since June 2018, the shares have been traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment. As another distribution companies are the Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Konstanz and the Resaphene UK Ltd. in London.
