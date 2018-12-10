DGAP-DD: curasan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schlenk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

curasan AG


b) LEI

391200YUNR21SPCTPK50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494538


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
0.498 EUR 2386.42 EUR
0.522 EUR 13158.58 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.518166 EUR 15545.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de





 
