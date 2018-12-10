







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.12.2018 / 10:54







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schulz Group GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Sven

Last name(s):

Schulz

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

AKASOL AG





b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2JNWZ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

39.9858 EUR





117638.22 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

39.9858 EUR





117638.22 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



