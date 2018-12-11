Luda Stiftung, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, informed us on December 10, 2018 as follows:

With reference to the voting rights notification pursuant to Articles 33, 34 Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") dated 19 November 2018, we provide notification to you in our name and also in the name of Mr. Matthias Kaindl, of Banasino Investments Ltd. and the shareholder ECCM Bank plc. (together referred to as "Notifier") on account of exceeding the threshold of 10 % of the voting rights arising from shares in SURTECO GROUP SE ("Company) in relation to the targets pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition pursuant to Article 43 WpHG of the following:

-The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.



-The notifier does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next twelve months.



-The notifier does intend to influence the composition of the companies supervisory board.



-The notifier does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.



-To finance the acquisition of voting rights, the notifier has used 100% own funds.