DGAP-PVR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. december 10., hétfő, 16:56
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE
Luda Stiftung, Vaduz, Liechtenstein, informed us on December 10, 2018 as follows:
With reference to the voting rights notification pursuant to Articles 33, 34 Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") dated 19 November 2018, we provide notification to you in our name and also in the name of Mr. Matthias Kaindl, of Banasino Investments Ltd. and the shareholder ECCM Bank plc. (together referred to as "Notifier") on account of exceeding the threshold of 10 % of the voting rights arising from shares in SURTECO GROUP SE ("Company) in relation to the targets pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition pursuant to Article 43 WpHG of the following:
-The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
756277 10.12.2018
