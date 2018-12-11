DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Change in Executive Board chairmanship in mid-2019

Aurubis AG: Change in Executive Board chairmanship in mid-2019


Hamburg, December 10, 2018 - During its regular meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG passed a resolution stating that Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will turn 65 at the end of July 2019, will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019.



Mr. Schachler has made an important contribution to the Aurubis Group"s strategic development and has earned the company"s recognition for his work. Now is the right moment to set the course for the future with a focus on operating excellence and strategic growth.



The search for a successor has begun in a structured process.




