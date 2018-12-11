DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Aurubis AG: Change in Executive Board chairmanship in mid-2019





10-Dec-2018 / 18:03 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in Executive Board chairmanship in mid-2019

Hamburg, December 10, 2018 - During its regular meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG passed a resolution stating that Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will turn 65 at the end of July 2019, will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019.

Mr. Schachler has made an important contribution to the Aurubis Group"s strategic development and has earned the company"s recognition for his work. Now is the right moment to set the course for the future with a focus on operating excellence and strategic growth.

The search for a successor has begun in a structured process.









Contact:



Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel



Leader Legal Affairs



E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com



Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44