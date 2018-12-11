DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.12.2018 / 18:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated









Title: Mr
First name: Aidan
Last name(s): Hughes

 

2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

 



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name




Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

 



b) LEI




529900QA2LORU6646N15

 


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

 



b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company"s 2016 Annual General Meeting.

 



c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
22.327 EUR 674

 



d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.327 EUR 674

 

e) Date of the transaction




2018-12-07

 



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA













Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
