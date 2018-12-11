DGAP-Adhoc: Godewind Immobilien AG acquires two additional office properties for a purchase price of EUR 205 million
2018. december 11., kedd, 14:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR
Godewind Immobilien AG acquires two additional office properties for a purchase price of EUR 205 million
The acquisition of the two properties will generate rental income of total EUR 9.4 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 3.7 years. The vacancy rate of the two properties amounts to around 21 percent.
Contact
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Godewind Immobilien AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 257375 192
|E-mail:
|g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8XX3
|WKN:
|A2G8XX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
756567 11-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
