Godewind Immobilien AG acquires two additional office properties for a purchase price of EUR 205 million


11-Dec-2018 / 14:32 CET/CEST


Frankfurt, 11 December 2018. Godewind Immobilien AG, a real estate company specialising in German commercial property, ("Godewind", ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) has agreed to acquire two additional office properties, for a purchase price of EUR 205 million and a total rental area of around 74,400 square metres.

The respective properties are two office complexes, one in Frankfurt am Main and one in Hamburg-Eppendorf. The closing of the transaction is expected latest by the end of April next year.



The acquisition of the two properties will generate rental income of total EUR 9.4 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 3.7 years. The vacancy rate of the two properties amounts to around 21 percent.

 



Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 257375 192
E-mail: g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
WKN: A2G8XX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
