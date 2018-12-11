DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.12.2018 / 15:25



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Mattner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006013006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
8.62 EUR 9999.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.62 EUR 9999.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM














Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
47433  11.12.2018 


