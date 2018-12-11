DGAP-CMS: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information

2018. december 11., kedd, 16:02





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Share buy-back


ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information


11.12.2018 / 16:02


Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")

Share buy-back - 4. interim announcement

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE announced the start of a share buy-back beginning
on 9 November 2018 by announcement dated 8 November 2018 according to Art.
2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation.

In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including),
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has acquired a total number of 1,204,804 shares of
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the context of the share buy-back.

In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including), the
total number of acquired shares, the volume-weighted average share price
and the total volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:














































DateTotal number ofVolume-weightedTotal volume (EUR)

acquired sharesaverage share price

(number)(EUR)
3 December94,45217.99841,699,984.88
2018


4 December95,75517.75351,699,986.39
2018


5 December98,59717.24191,699,999.61
2018


6 December499,00016.72468,345,575.40
2018


7 December417,00016.99267,085,914.20
2018


Sum1,204,80417.041320,531,460.48














A total number of 2,444,421 shares have been acquired in the context of the
share buy-back in the period from 9 November 2018 to 7 December 2018
(including).

The acquisition of the shares was managed by a credit institution assigned
by ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and was solely executed in the XETRA trading of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
(including a detailed list of the individual transactions) is published on
the website of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE under https://www.prosiebensat1.com/
en/investor-relations in the section "Share" under the link "Share Buyback"
in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation.

Unterföhring, 11 December 2018

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Executive Board














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
