DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Share buy-back





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information





11.12.2018 / 16:02





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")



Share buy-back - 4. interim announcement



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE announced the start of a share buy-back beginning

on 9 November 2018 by announcement dated 8 November 2018 according to Art.

2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation.



In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including),

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has acquired a total number of 1,204,804 shares of

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the context of the share buy-back.



In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including), the

total number of acquired shares, the volume-weighted average share price

and the total volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:



















Date

Total number of

Volume-weighted

Total volume (EUR)



acquired shares

average share price





(number)

(EUR)



3 December

94,452

17.9984

1,699,984.88

2018







4 December

95,755

17.7535

1,699,986.39

2018







5 December

98,597

17.2419

1,699,999.61

2018







6 December

499,000

16.7246

8,345,575.40

2018







7 December

417,000

16.9926

7,085,914.20

2018







Sum

1,204,804

17.0413

20,531,460.48

































A total number of 2,444,421 shares have been acquired in the context of the

share buy-back in the period from 9 November 2018 to 7 December 2018

(including).



The acquisition of the shares was managed by a credit institution assigned

by ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and was solely executed in the XETRA trading of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Further information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back

(including a detailed list of the individual transactions) is published on

the website of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE under https://www.prosiebensat1.com/

en/investor-relations in the section "Share" under the link "Share Buyback"

in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated

Regulation.



Unterföhring, 11 December 2018



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



Executive Board

