DGAP-CMS: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information
2018. december 11., kedd, 16:02
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Share buy-back
Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated
Share buy-back - 4. interim announcement
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE announced the start of a share buy-back beginning
In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including),
In the period from 3 December 2018 to 7 December 2018 (including), the
A total number of 2,444,421 shares have been acquired in the context of the
The acquisition of the shares was managed by a credit institution assigned
Further information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
Unterföhring, 11 December 2018
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
756683 11.12.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]