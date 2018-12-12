DGAP-Adhoc: Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results


Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2018


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 11 December 2018. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s existing property portfolio by Savills and Cushman & Wakefield as of the effective date 31 December 2018 leads to an uplift of the market value between EUR 370 m and EUR 400 m as compared to the market value as of 30 June 2018 (excluding acquisitions and sales within the second half year 2018).



Drivers for this significant valuation uplift are shifts in the market environment due to yield compression and an increase of market rents, in particular with respect to the Berlin-portfolio, as well as the revaluation of single assets on the basis of recently renewed rental agreements.



Because of the revaluation the property portfolio"s value will increase from approx. EUR 3.7 bn as of 30 June 2018 to approx. EUR 4.1 bn, taking into account acquisitions and sales in the second half year 2018.



On the basis of the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value (adjusted EPRA NAV) per share as of 30 September 2018 in an amount of EUR 22.46, the pro-forma adjusted EPRA NAV per share totals between approx. EUR 25.80 to EUR 26.10.



Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
