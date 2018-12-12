DGAP-Adhoc: Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2018
2018. december 11., kedd, 21:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s property portfolio as of 31 December 2018
Berlin, 11 December 2018. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s existing property portfolio by Savills and Cushman & Wakefield as of the effective date 31 December 2018 leads to an uplift of the market value between EUR 370 m and EUR 400 m as compared to the market value as of 30 June 2018 (excluding acquisitions and sales within the second half year 2018).
Drivers for this significant valuation uplift are shifts in the market environment due to yield compression and an increase of market rents, in particular with respect to the Berlin-portfolio, as well as the revaluation of single assets on the basis of recently renewed rental agreements.
Because of the revaluation the property portfolio"s value will increase from approx. EUR 3.7 bn as of 30 June 2018 to approx. EUR 4.1 bn, taking into account acquisitions and sales in the second half year 2018.
On the basis of the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value (adjusted EPRA NAV) per share as of 30 September 2018 in an amount of EUR 22.46, the pro-forma adjusted EPRA NAV per share totals between approx. EUR 25.80 to EUR 26.10.
Contact
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
756931 11-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]