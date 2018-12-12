

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

elumeo SE

Street:

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

Postal code:

10999

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Resignation of other members from the existing voting rights pool



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Bernd Fischer

Date of birth: 28 Jul 1969



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Blackflint Ltd.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

02 Dec 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

33.02 %

0 %

33.02 %

5500000

Previous notification

72.73 %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A11Q059

2

1816258

0 %

33.02 %

Total

1816260

33.02 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

-

-

-

0

0 %





Total

0

0 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

-

-

-



0

0 %







Total

0

0 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

06 Dec 2018



