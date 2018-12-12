DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsratsvorsitz

DEUTZ AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsratsvorsitz


Wechsel im Aufsichtsratsvorsitz der DEUTZ AG


Dr. Bernd Bohr soll mit Wirkung zum 1. Januar 2019 zum Vorsitzenden des Aufsichtsrats der DEUTZ AG gewählt werden. Damit folgt er dem bisherigen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden, Hans-Georg Härter, der sein Aufsichtsratsmandat mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2018 niederlegen wird. Die formellen Beschlüsse des Aufsichtsrats der DEUTZ AG zu dieser Veränderung sollen in der morgigen Sitzung des Aufsichtsrats gefasst werden.



