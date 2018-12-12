DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: New chairman of the Supervisory Board

DEUTZ AG: New chairman of the Supervisory Board


Dr Bernd Bohr is to be elected chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG with effect from 1 January 2019. He will replace the current chairman, Hans-Georg Härter, who is stepping down from the Supervisory Board on 31 December 2018. The Supervisory Board of DEUTZ AG is to adopt formal resolutions on this change at its meeting tomorrow.

