DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Planned conversion of the preferred shares into common shares
2018. december 13., csütörtök, 13:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
On 13 December 2018 the management board of RWE Aktiengesellschaft decided to propose to the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 3 May 2019 as well as to the separate meeting of preferred shareholders to be held directly after the AGM to convert the preferred shares into common shares. The proposal envisages the mandatory conversion of all non-voting preferred shares into voting common shares on a 1:1 basis without a requirement for any additional payment by preferred shareholders.
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Altenessener Str. 35
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
757631 13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
