2018. december 13., csütörtök, 13:01





RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Planned conversion of the preferred shares into common shares


13-Dec-2018 / 13:01 CET/CEST


On 13 December 2018 the management board of RWE Aktiengesellschaft decided to propose to the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 3 May 2019 as well as to the separate meeting of preferred shareholders to be held directly after the AGM to convert the preferred shares into common shares. The proposal envisages the mandatory conversion of all non-voting preferred shares into voting common shares on a 1:1 basis without a requirement for any additional payment by preferred shareholders.

 

Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

 







Language: English
