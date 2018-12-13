DGAP-Adhoc: Stephan Mathys leaves Gigaset AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Stephan Mathys leaves Gigaset AG


13-Dec-2018 / 14:18 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc Message

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Munich, December 13, 2018



Stephan Mathys leaves Gigaset AG


Munich, November 26, 2018 [13:47 pm] - Mr. Stephan Mathys, CFO of Gigaset AG, has decided, for personal reasons and in consens with the Supervisory Board, to resign from the Executive Board of Gigaset AG with immediate effect.










