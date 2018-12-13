DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Ad hoc Message



WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7



Munich, December 13, 2018



Munich, November 26, 2018 [13:47 pm] - Mr. Stephan Mathys, CFO of Gigaset AG, has decided, for personal reasons and in consens with the Supervisory Board, to resign from the Executive Board of Gigaset AG with immediate effect.







