DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:





13-Dec-2018 / 14:23 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION MAY BE ILLEGAL.

SNP SE: Capital increase completely placed

- Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 18.7 million

- Share capital increases from EUR 5.474 million to EUR 6.602 million

Heidelberg, December 13, 2018 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has successfully placed the capital increase approved on November 21, 2018. 1,127,984 new shares are expected - after resolution of the Board of Directors and implementation by the commercial register - to be included in stock market trading beginning December 19, 2018.

The subscription ratio was 90.6 percent. The remainder of new shares will be placed in the rump placement with SN Assets GmbH in accordance with the investment agreement. As a result, the capital increase is completely placed.

With the entry of the capital increase in the German commercial register expected to take place on December 18, 2018, the number of shares of SNP SE will increase from 5,474,463 to 6,602,447. Accordingly, the company"s share capital will amount to EUR 6,602,447.00. The successful placement of the capital increase will generate gross issuing proceeds for the company of approximately EUR 18.7 million. The company will thereby increase its financial flexibility and secure the financial conditions for realizing its international growth strategy and inorganic development.

The new shares are expected to be included in stock market trading beginning December 19, 2018.

The capital increase is being advised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG as the sole bookrunner.

About SNP



SNP SE supports organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications in business applications.

To the best of the company"s knowledge, CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP(R) Landscape Transformation are the world"s leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes in IT systems. As a result, they offer clear quality advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide.

Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow



Tel: +49 6221 6425-637



Email: investor.relations@snpgroup.com

http://www.snpgroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities. Any such offer is being made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus published as approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin). The information legally required to be provided to investors is contained only in the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus dated November 28, 2018 is available free of charge on the internet at the website of the issuer https://www.snpgroup.com/en/investor-relations and during normal business hours at the issuer.

This document represents neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to buy shares in the United States of America ("USA"). The shares of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (the "shares") have not been registered in accordance with the current version of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the USA unless they have been registered in accordance with the Securities Act or exempted from the obligation of registration. The shares are not being publicly offered for sale in the USA and will not be registered in the USA in accordance with the Securities Act.

Outside of Germany and Luxembourg, this publication is aimed only at and exclusively intended for those persons in EEA member countries who are "qualified investors" in the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive (the current version of Directive 2003/71/EC) ("qualified investors"). Moreover, in the United Kingdom this publication is being distributed only to those qualified investors, and is aimed only at those qualified investors, who (i) possess professional experience in the investment business in the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) who are high net worth entities in the meaning of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) who correspond to other persons to whom the document may be legally distributed (all of these persons are collectively designated as "relevant persons"). Each investment or investment activity in connection with this publication is only available to, and will only be carried out with, (i) relevant persons in the United Kingdom and (ii) qualified investors in EEA member countries other than the United Kingdom. All other persons who receive this publication in other EEA member countries, with the exception of Germany and Luxembourg, should not refer to this publication or take it as a basis for action.

This document was distributed to you under the assumption that you are a person to whom this document may be legally given according to the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located, that you may not give this document to any other person, and you agree not to copy or further distribute it or its contents. In particular, this document may not be forwarded or re-sent to persons located in the USA, Canada, Japan or Australia.