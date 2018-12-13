DGAP-Adhoc: Stephan Mathys verlässt Gigaset AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Stephan Mathys verlässt Gigaset AG


13.12.2018 / 14:18 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Ad hoc Meldung

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

München, 13. Dezember 2018



Stephan Mathys verlässt Gigaset AG


München, 13. Dezember 2018 [13:47 Uhr] - Herr Stephan Mathys, Finanzvorstand der Gigaset AG, hat sich aus persönlichen Gründen im Einvernehmen mit dem Aufsichtsrat entschlossen, sein Vorstandsmandat bei der Gigaset AG mit sofortiger Wirkung niederzulegen.










