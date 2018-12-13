







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.12.2018 / 14:34







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Professor Dr.

First name:

Andreas Arthur

Last name(s):

Georgi



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Rheinmetall AG





b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

79.40 EUR





238.20 EUR



79.42 EUR





9053.88 EUR



79.44 EUR





12948.72 EUR



79.46 EUR





16289.30 EUR



79.48 EUR





1192.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

79.4446 EUR





39722.30 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



