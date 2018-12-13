DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.12.2018 / 14:34



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Andreas Arthur
Last name(s): Georgi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG


b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
79.40 EUR 238.20 EUR
79.42 EUR 9053.88 EUR
79.44 EUR 12948.72 EUR
79.46 EUR 16289.30 EUR
79.48 EUR 1192.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
79.4446 EUR 39722.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
47515  13.12.2018 


