DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone signs purchase agreement for major project

2018. december 13., csütörtök, 15:37





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition


Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone signs purchase agreement for major project


13-Dec-2018 / 15:37 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Instone signs purchase agreement for major project



Essen, 13 December 2018. Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone" or the "Company"), today agreed to acquire a property in one of the Company"s strategic metropolitan focus regions in Germany. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019, but is still subject to a condition subsequent, the occurrence of which is uncertain.



The projected total investment costs for the development of the project, which convinces by the special quality and size of the location, are more than EUR 500 million.



Instone plans to complete the sale of the projected residential units for the most part as early as 2019 and to start construction in 2020.




Contact:

Investor Relations



Thomas Eisenlohr

Instone Real Estate Group AG

Phone: +49 201 45355365

Email: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de










13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



757513  13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=757513&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum