Instone signs purchase agreement for major project

Essen, 13 December 2018. Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone" or the "Company"), today agreed to acquire a property in one of the Company"s strategic metropolitan focus regions in Germany. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019, but is still subject to a condition subsequent, the occurrence of which is uncertain.

The projected total investment costs for the development of the project, which convinces by the special quality and size of the location, are more than EUR 500 million.

Instone plans to complete the sale of the projected residential units for the most part as early as 2019 and to start construction in 2020.



