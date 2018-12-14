DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend





All for One Steeb AG: Final figures for the Financial Year 2017/18. Proposed Dividend: EUR 1.20 per Share

- Sales: EUR 332.4 million (+11% over prior year)

- Recurring revenues: EUR 155.5 million (+ 14% over prior year)

- EBIT: EUR 20.6 million (+3% over prior year)

- Earnings after tax: EUR 13.7 million (+5% over prior year)

- Earnings per share: EUR 2.82 EUR (+7% over prior year)

- Growth potential in the cloud HR market: TalentChamp acquired

- Strategy offensive 2022: Invest in fields of innovation and growth

- Proposed dividend unchanged at EUR 1.20 per share

Filderstadt, 13 December 2018: Following the supervisory board meeting that was convened to finalise the financial statements, All for One Steeb AG, a leading IT and consulting company and sought-after digitalisation partner for the midmarket segment, published their final figures (IFRS) for the financial year 2017/18 (1 Oct 2017 to 30 Sep 2018).

In the financial year 2017/18 All for One Steeb AG improved sales almost exclusively organically by 11% to EUR 332.4 million. Substantial gains were posted in all types of revenue. The biggest increase in revenue was generated by cloud services and support, plus 28% to EUR 59.6 million (2016/17: EUR 46.7 million). Recurring revenues also achieved significant growth with an increase of 14% to EUR 155.5 million which included alongside the strong revenue growth from cloud services and support, revenues from software support as well, which grew by 7% to EUR 96.0 million (2016/17: EUR 89.4 million).

In the relatively young segment »LOB«, cloud-based lines of business solutions, revenues increased considerably by 12% to EUR 64.3 million. Due to high set up costs the EBIT dropped by EUR 2.1 million to minus 0.8 million.

Despite substantial investment in the key segment »CORE« (ERP, Collaboration) in SAP S/4HANA and the cloud platform business, an increase in EBIT of 13% to EUR 21.4 million was achieved, which was disproportionate to segment sales (plus 10% to EUR 281.8 million).

The consolidated figures achieved were an EBITDA of EUR 31.2 million (plus 6%), an EBIT of EUR 20.6 million (plus 3%) and an EBIT margin of 6.2% (Oct 2016 - Sep 2017: 6.7%). The EBT was EUR 19.6 million (plus 1%), the earnings after tax increased 5% to EUR 13.7 million, which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 2.82 (Oct 2016 - Sep 2017: EUR 2.63).

To fully exploit the potential of digital value creation for HR departments, which has risen sharply in recent years, All for One Steeb AG will acquire SAP SuccessFactors and HR Cloud specialist TalentChamp GmbH, Vienna, with effect from 1 January 2019. »Over a quarter of the total market, an estimated 4,000 SAP Human Capital Management customers in Germany, are already being served by our subsidiary, KWP INSIDE HR. The road to the cloud still lies ahead for most of the HR customers. And our potential together with TalentChamp is enormous«, explained CEO Lars Landwehrkamp All for One Steeb AG"s strategic acquisition.

With its strategy offensive, which started in 2018, All for One Steeb AG is preparing to enter a new dimension. At the end of the 2022/23 financial year, sales should be in the range of EUR 550 million to 600 million and an EBIT margin of over 7% is expected. According to Landwehrkamp, »With this strategy offensive, which was started as a result of the strength of the Group, we will be able to secure further growth in the future and the success of the whole All for One Steeb Group. The right positioning in the fields of innovation and growth plays an important role in this«.

For the transition year 2018/19, sales are expected to be between EUR 345 million and 355 million and the EBIT between EUR 21 million to 22 million, before one-off special costs of the strategy offensive are taken into account. The one-off special costs in 2018/19 are expected to reach a mid single-digit million figure at the EBIT level. »Despite this one-off increased investment in our future, we will propose the distribution of a dividend at an unchanged EUR 1.20 per share at our Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2019«, confirmed Stefan Land, CFO at All for One Steeb AG.

All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its full annual report as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 17 December 2018.



About All for One Steeb



All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is a leading IT services and consulting provider and sought-after partner for digitalisation in the midmarket. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,600 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 90 countries. In the financial year 2017/18, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 332.4 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/en

