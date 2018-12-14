







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.12.2018 / 16:50







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Avalanche GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Matthias

Last name(s):

Rumpelhardt

Position:

Member of the Administrative Board of RIB Software SE







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

RIB Software SE





b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0Z2XN6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.50 EUR





17708.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1282.50 EUR



9.50 EUR





570.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1900.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1900.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





6659.50 EUR



9.50 EUR





12986.50 EUR



9.50 EUR





1900.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





9424.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





2755.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





3904.50 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





2850.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1900.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





1425.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





2850.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





7733.00 EUR



9.50 EUR





10127.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.50 EUR





95000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



