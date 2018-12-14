DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.12.2018 / 16:50



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Avalanche GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the Administrative Board of RIB Software SE



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.50 EUR 17708.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1282.50 EUR
9.50 EUR 570.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1900.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1900.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 6659.50 EUR
9.50 EUR 12986.50 EUR
9.50 EUR 1900.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 9424.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 2755.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 3904.50 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 2850.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1900.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 1425.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 2850.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 7733.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 10127.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.50 EUR 95000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



47517  13.12.2018 


