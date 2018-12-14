DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE: Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share buyback
2018. december 13., csütörtök, 17:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Key word(s): Share Buyback
Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE decides share buyback
Koblenz, December 13, 2018 - The Management Board of CompuGroup Medical SE, Koblenz, ISIN DE0005437305 (the "Company"), has decided today to make use of the authorization pursuant to Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, "AktG") to repurchase shares of the Company, which was granted by the general meeting of May 20, 2015.
In aggregate, up to 500,000 shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 0.94%, subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 20,000,000.00 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase). The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes covered by the authorization.
The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The share buyback will be conducted pursuant to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. The credit institute will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and, on each occasion, how many shares to acquire, without the Company having any influence over these decisions.
The share buyback will be carried out in the time period from December 17,2018 until April 30, 2019. The purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not exceed, or fall short of, the non-weighted average stock exchange price of the Company"s shares, as determined by the closing auction in Xetra trading at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days before the day of purchase, by more than 10%.
Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buyback. The Management Board reserves the right to terminate the share buyback prematurely at any time.
All transactions will be published weekly following their consummation on the website of the Company (www.cgm.com) in the Investor Relations section.
For further information, please refer to:
CompuGroup Medical SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
758031 13-Dec-2018 CET/CEST
